FORECAST: Prepare for a stretch of wet weather with pop-up thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will hold onto two more mostly typical late-May days before a major weather shift arrives mid-late week. Tuesday/Wednesday looks hot and humid, with only isolated showers or thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances stay fairly low along the east coast metro areas, while inland and west coast communities could see a few more pop-up storms. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees in many spots.

WPTV

By Thursday, a wetter and more active pattern begins to take shape as deep tropical moisture pushes north from the Caribbean and Gulf. Rain and storm coverage will steadily increase through the day, where storms could become numerous each afternoon. East coast metro areas will still see lower rain chances early on, but showers and thunderstorms will become more common regionwide as the week continues.

A few stronger storms may develop as the atmosphere becomes more unstable at the end of the week.

The unsettled pattern is expected to stick around through the weekend and possibly into early next week. We're calling for widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day, with some storms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

WPTV

There are also signs that a stronger weather disturbance could arrive on Saturday, increasing the potential for stronger storms. Temperatures will stay hot through Friday before clouds and rain help bring slightly cooler conditions over the weekend.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.