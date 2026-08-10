FORECAST: Prepare for a stretch of dry, hot weather throughout the week

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach county until 6pm; Martin and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun when possible.

WPTV

The Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches are heading into a mainly dry, very hot stretch this week. Most mornings should feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures climbing quickly into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will make it feel considerably hotter, especially during the afternoon.

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Rain chances will be limited compared with a typical summer pattern, with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in spots during the afternoon. Many locations may stay completely dry.

WPTV

The heat becomes the main story, with mid-90s becoming increasingly common toward the end of the week. Overnight temperatures will remain warm and muggy, generally in the low to mid-70s.

Overall mostly sunny, mostly dry, and seriously hot, with only a few spotty afternoon storms providing brief relief.