FORECAST: Prepare for a gloomy day with a chance of excessive rainfall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prepare for a soggy day with plenty of scattered showers and storms off and on in our area.

South Florida is seeing plenty of tropical moisture, which will be moving towards our coast today. We will have minimal sunshine.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 18, 2025

Our area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Storms will flare up during lunchtime and then again during dinnertime. Flooding is possible, so be careful on the roadways.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV

Rain continues tomorrow morning, but will start to break up in the afternoon, allowing for some sunny skies by Saturday.

Rain chances will be at around 40% on Saturday and drop to 30% on Sunday. Temperatures will get back into the low-90s.