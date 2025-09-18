Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Prepare for a gloomy day with a chance of excessive rainfall

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 18, 2025
Weather Sept.18, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prepare for a soggy day with plenty of scattered showers and storms off and on in our area.

South Florida is seeing plenty of tropical moisture, which will be moving towards our coast today. We will have minimal sunshine.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 18, 2025

Our area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Storms will flare up during lunchtime and then again during dinnertime. Flooding is possible, so be careful on the roadways.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

7-day Sept. 18, 2025

Rain continues tomorrow morning, but will start to break up in the afternoon, allowing for some sunny skies by Saturday.

Rain chances will be at around 40% on Saturday and drop to 30% on Sunday. Temperatures will get back into the low-90s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell finally fading...

James Wieland