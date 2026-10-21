FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine, dangerous rip current risk continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Enjoy the quieter weather while it lasts. The Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches are in for a relatively dry stretch through the end of the workweek, with fewer showers and storms to disrupt outdoor plans. While sunshine will be plentiful and humidity levels remain manageable, conditions along the Atlantic coast tell a different story.

Rough surf and hazardous marine conditions will continue to impact area beaches and coastal waters. Strong currents and an elevated rip current risk could make swimming dangerous, particularly near jetties, inlets and piers. Before heading to the beach or out on the water, be sure to check local forecasts, beach warning flags and marine conditions.

WPTV

Thursday should remain mostly dry, though a brief coastal shower can't be ruled out. Conditions begin to change Friday as moisture increases and rain chances start to rise. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely through the weekend, with the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding at times.

WPTV

The wetter pattern is expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday, which could create interruptions for outdoor activities and weekend plans. In addition to the increasing rain chances, breezy conditions and rough surf will keep beach and boating conditions less than ideal.

The bottom line: Enjoy the dry and comfortable weather over the next couple of days, but prepare for a wetter and more unsettled weekend. Rough surf, dangerous rip currents and hazardous boating conditions will remain ongoing concerns, while king tides could contribute to minor coastal flooding around times of high tide.

WPTV

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity and adherence to editorial standards.