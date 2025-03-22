FORECAST: Pleasant weekend ahead of warm up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high pressure system to the northwest will allow for an easterly breeze today. It will be sunny and mild. High temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon.

Be careful in the waters with a high rip current risk along the coastline today and tomorrow.

Sunday will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s, nearing the 80 degree mark.

Monday will continue the warm up with a few high thin clouds. The southern breeze will allow us to warm up to the middle 80s. It will be muggy too due to the onshore breeze the last couple of days.

Tuesday will be warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will impact us on Wednesday. A few showers will be expected as the front sweeps across. High temperatures will still be warm in the lower 80s.

Temperatures won't fall until Friday. Thursday will be warm in the lower 80s with a few showers and partly cloudy skies.

Friday's highs will be in the upper 70s.