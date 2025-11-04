FORECAST: Pleasant fall weather before temperatures start to warm up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a lovely start to the day with dry air and cooler temperatures this morning, thanks to yesterday's cold front.

Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m., and there is a great view of the moon just over the horizon to the west!

Expect temperatures to reach the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine. However, a breeze from the northeast will create unfavorable beach and boating conditions. Exercise caution near the water with the high rip current risk.

WPTV

Beach erosion and coastal flooding is likely due to the King tide from the Supermoon, which will reach perigee Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. A high-pressure system will draft off the coast of the Carolinas, ushering warmer air and some humidity for the latter part of the week and into the weekend.

WPTV

Temperatures will continue to warm up as the week progresses, and a few showers can't be ruled out over the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast