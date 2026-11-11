FORECAST: Passing Showers and Storms through early Friday with a nice Weekend on Tap

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few days of unsettled weather are ahead for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, so keep those umbrellas handy! Scattered showers and periods of rain will move through over the next few days, with occasional heavier downpours possible. Don't be surprised if outdoor plans need a little flexibility, especially during the afternoon.

But hang in there, because SWEETNESS is on the way! As we head toward the weekend, weather conditions are expected to improve, with more sunshine, less rain, and much better opportunities to get outside and enjoy everything South Florida has to offer.

Thursday stays unsettled, and Friday could bring a final round of showers and thunderstorms before a cooler, drier air mass moves in.

Saturday is looking especially AWESOME! Expect plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday stays rain-free, although clouds increase, with highs climbing toward 80.

So whether you're heading to the beach, visiting a local festival, the Stuart Air Show, enjoying a bike ride, exploring the outdoors, or spending time with family and friends, the weekend is shaping up beautifully.

A little rain now, a whole lot of sunshine later. Enjoy that beautiful South Florida weekend!

Thank you to all the Veterans

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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