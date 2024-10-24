FORECAST: How long will rain chances stay low?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny and warm Thursday with a few quick showers coming off the ocean. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Less windy than it's been, too.

Tonight, isolated showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Friday will feature a few very isolated showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies and a little less humidity around. Highs in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, there will be some clouds around Saturday and a few showers as a weak frontal boundary approaches. Highs in the low to mid 80s and a bit breezy.

Sunday, we will feel a drop in humidity and the breeze will pick up. Very isolated rain chances. Filtered sunshine expected as some high clouds move in from the southwest.

Next week, tropical moisture will make a run back northward, increasing humidity and rain chances. The wind will pick up again as strong high pressure builds to the north. Strong onshore winds will persist most of next week, making for rough ocean and beach conditions again.

In the tropics, there is nothing highlighted at the moment. However, conditions will be favorable in the Caribbean in about a week, and some models do have some development. So something to keep an eye on, but no threat right now.