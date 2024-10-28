FORECAST: Partly cloudy, few peeks of sun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday will still have some clouds around and just a few peeks of sun. The wind will start to pick up and there will be a few showers blowing in. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s.

Tonight mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low/mid 70s. An isolated coastal shower possible.

Tuesday will see more sunshine and more wind. The wind will pick up 20-25mph with some higher gusts. This may blow in a shower from time to time. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be quite windy, with east winds 20-30mph. Partly-mostly sunny and a quick passing shower is possible through the day or night.

Halloween looks to be warm and windy. A quick passing shower is possible. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

Friday through the weekend looks like more of the same with breezy to windy weather hanging around and highs in the low/mid 80s, lows int he low/mid 70s.

In the tropics there is an area highlighted by the NHC in the central Caribbean with a medium chance to develop. Some models develop a broad low and pull it north out of the Caribbean by next week. It's still too early to tell if it will impact our weather.

