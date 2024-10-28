TRACKING THE TROPICS: area highlighted by the NHC

In the tropics there is an area highlighted by the NHC in the central Caribbean with a medium chance to develop. Some models develop a broad low and pull it north out of the Caribbean by next week. It`s far too early to determine whether anything that evolves from this pattern would affect us here in

Florida. However, it will be worth keeping an eye on over the next week or so.

From the NHC 2am outlook:

1. Southwestern Caribbean Sea:

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the

southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is

possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late

this week or over the weekend while the system begins to drift

northward or northeastward over the southwestern and south-central

Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

