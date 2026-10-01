FORECAST: October kicks off with widespread rain lasting through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A much wetter weather pattern is moving into the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, bringing more frequent showers and thunderstorms — including some heavy downpours.

Today will start mostly cloudy and humid, with showers likely, especially along the Treasure Coast. Rain will become more widespread as the day goes on, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing. Some storms could pack a punch with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. West Palm Beach can expect high rain chances throughout the day.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be another wet one. Increasing tropical moisture will fuel more widespread showers and storms, so you'll want to have backup plans for any outdoor activities. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.

This weekend, rain chances will stay high, though you'll still see some breaks of sunshine. Saturday looks unsettled with scattered showers and storms. Sunday might offer longer stretches of dry weather between the rain.

Despite the wet weather, temperatures will stay warm — generally in the mid-to-upper 80s along the coast. The clouds and rain will occasionally keep afternoon temperatures from climbing too high, but it's going to remain very humid throughout this period.

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