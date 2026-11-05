FORECAST: Nice stretch of weather for South Florida!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are finally looking forward to more sunshine and pleasant weather through the next several days. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s and feels-like temps in the 90s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of November 5th, 2026

Keep in mind, even though we are tracking nicer weather, river levels are very high and standing water still remains in many communities and poor drainage areas. Never enter flooded waters (by foot or vehicle).

A coastal flood statement has been issued for the Palm beaches as King Tides make a return bringing minor saltwater flooding in low-lying coastal areas during high tides.

WPTV

While a stray, inland shower can't be ruled out on Friday, most of us will stay dry.

This weekend looks really great too with partly sunny skies and nice weather for being outdoors. Boating looks great, but at the beaches, keep an eye out for rip currents.

A weak, cool front will pass through the area on Sunday bringing isolated inland showers and slightly cooler temperatures. Lows will likely fall into the 60s, near 70 by early next week.

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