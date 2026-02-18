FORECAST: Near-record highs later this week ahead of cold snap

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weather is great for spending time outdoors today, so come out to our Let's Hear It event at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.!

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for morning of Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Boca Raton is seeing a couple of showers early this morning, with rain pushing up the coast over the next couple of hours.

Highs in our viewing area will be in the low 80s, thanks to the plenty of sunshine we will be getting throughout the day. Lows will stay mild with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s in the Palm Beaches and high 50s along the Treasure Coast.

A southeast wind over the next few days is setting us up for dry and warm conditions, and by the end of the week, we could be seeing record-breaking highs.



From Sunday into Monday, we flip the switch and turn winter back on— be prepared for highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

