Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Near record high temperatures this Sunday

record highs tomorrow.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High temperatures will be near or at record breaking this afternoon. It will be hot, humid and breezy ahead of tonight's cold front. High temperatures in the middle to upper 80s possible.

A few showers are expected after 8 PM. It won't be the drought busting rain we need for the area.

Drought Monitor.png

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday will finally be seasonal. It has been a very warm February so far, but look for highs in the middle 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer nearing the 80 degree mark.

We return to the warm trend on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and slim rain chances anticipated.

The pattern will repeat itself on Thursday. We have another cold front that will sweep south on Thursday. Temperatures will be near seasonal in the 70s for the end of the week.

The following weekend will remain mild in the upper 70s to near the lower 80s. Rain chances will start to increase.

Look for the chance of more showers on the following Sunday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves in the forecast, pattern change coming

James Wieland