FORECAST: Near record high temperatures this Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High temperatures will be near or at record breaking this afternoon. It will be hot, humid and breezy ahead of tonight's cold front. High temperatures in the middle to upper 80s possible.

A few showers are expected after 8 PM. It won't be the drought busting rain we need for the area.

Monday will finally be seasonal. It has been a very warm February so far, but look for highs in the middle 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer nearing the 80 degree mark.

We return to the warm trend on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and slim rain chances anticipated.

The pattern will repeat itself on Thursday. We have another cold front that will sweep south on Thursday. Temperatures will be near seasonal in the 70s for the end of the week.

The following weekend will remain mild in the upper 70s to near the lower 80s. Rain chances will start to increase.

Look for the chance of more showers on the following Sunday.