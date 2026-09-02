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FORECAST: Muggy conditions continue, thunderstorms expected this afternoon

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's going to be another hot and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, but the thick humidity will make it feel much hotter.

This afternoon, expect more frequent thunderstorms rolling through. These storms pack a punch – heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds, and downpours that could be intense enough to flood streets temporarily, especially in areas with poor drainage.

Today's forecast Sept. 2, 2026

The Treasure Coast will see similar conditions with scattered to numerous afternoon thunderstorms. When these storms hit, they can bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts quickly.

The muggy, tropical air means that once storms develop, the rainfall can be particularly intense. Tonight will stay warm and sticky with more showers and thunderstorms possible.

This wet and humid weather isn't going anywhere soon. Expect the same pattern through the weekend and Labor Day – afternoon thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rainfall will be a daily possibility.

7-day forecast Sept. 2, 2026

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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