FORECAST: Mostly sunny with isolated showers, slight drop in humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll get relief from the rain today, with drier air forecasted to move into our area.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid-70s, but will be pushing to the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. Humidity could drop slightly, but not much.

We'll get some cooler air this evening, with temperatures dropping down into the high 60s on the Treasure Coast and low 70s in the Palm Beaches.

WPTV

Isolated showers are still possible for the next few days, but it will stay mostly sunny. Southwest Florida will be dealing with most of the rain for the remainder of the week.

We're getting a moisture surge on Sunday, bumping rain chances up to 50% and staying at about 40% on Monday and Tuesday.

WPTV

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, South Florida returns to a more familiar summertime pattern. High pressure building over the Gulf and Atlantic will keep a steady easterly breeze in place, fueling scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms — especially inland and across Southwest Florida.

Highs for the next week are staying steady in the upper 80s, slightly above average for this time of year.

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