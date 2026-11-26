WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a rainy last few days, we are drying out on Thanksgiving.

Expect much nicer conditions with sunny skies, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Nov. 26, 2026

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Friday and Saturday continue the pleasant trend, making it a great stretch for outdoor activities, holiday shopping and enjoying the sunshine.

Unfortunately, the dry stretch won't last forever. Rain chances begin increasing again early next week as moisture returns to the area.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving, everyone!