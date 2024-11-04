FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday we start out the work week with mostly sunny skies, a few showers blowing in off a gusty easterly wind. Highs in the mid 80s. Because of the wind, we have a small craft advisory, a high surf advisory, and a high risk for rip currents. The wind will stay up through most of the week.

Tonight a few showers are possible with lows warm and muggy, in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tropical moisture moves in for election day with rain chances increasing, as well as windy conditions. An off and on passing shower through the day with highs in the low/mid 80s with summer-like humidity.

Wednesday we watch the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean move into the Gulf of Mexico. It will stay well to our wast but the moisture envelop associated with it will be draped over the Florida peninsula which means our rain chances stay high, even the chance for some thunderstorms. Humidity will be high too and it'll feel like summer humidity. It will also be windy across the area.

Thursday we maintain high rain chances as the winds swing more southeasterly, keeping the tropical air mass on top of us. Staying windy but the wind will relax some.

By Friday our rain chance drop as the tropical system pulls away. More sunshine and not as windy. Highs stay in the mid 80s. Humidity comes down a bit but still stays rather humid.

