TRACKING THE TROPICS: What to keep an eye out for

In the tropics we are watching PTC eighteen down in the Caribbean. It is still not organized enough to be called a depression or storm at the moment, but it is expected to get better organized and be named Rafael by later Monday or Tuesday. After that it is forecast to strengthen some as it moves near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Tuesday. It will then strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the western tip of Cuba early Wednesday then emerge into the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday. Conditions will become more hostile in the gulf so some weakening is expected after that. There is still some uncertainty in the end track as models diverge greatly by the end of the week. On this track, the storm will stay more than 300 miles away, however, it will pull a tropical air mass over us so out rain chances and humidity will go way up starting on Election day and going through Thursday.

Also, keep in mind since the time change: advisories will now come out at 4am/pm and 10am/pm with intermediate advisories at 1am/pm and 7am/pm.

Tropical outlooks will come out also at 1am/pm and 7am/pm.

