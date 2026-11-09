FORECAST: Mostly nice weather this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weather pattern is about to change across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with a few showers midweek before a cold front brings a refreshing taste of fall just in time for the weekend!

TODAY AND TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few passing showers. Most of the day should remain fairly pleasant, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A little more moisture moves in, bringing scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain warm, generally in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, and rain chances go up as our next cold front approaches. Keep the umbrella handy because showers and thunderstorms could develop ahead of the boundary.

FRIDAY: The front moves through early Friday, bringing another round of showers and possible thunderstorms. Behind it, winds shift out of the northwest, humidity drops, and temperatures begin falling. Much cooler air is on the way!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: What a difference! Saturday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and noticeably cooler temperatures. Morning lows could dip into the 50s, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday should remain mostly sunny and comfortable.

THE BIG PICTURE: A few showers Tuesday and Wednesday, a stormy start to Friday, and then a beautiful weekend makeover. Time to enjoy some sunshine, open the windows, and maybe even break out a light jacket!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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