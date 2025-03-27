FORECAST: Morning fog, then lots of sun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday and Friday look very nice with seasonable highs near 80, lower humidity and a nice breeze blowing. Wind will be gusty, 20-25mph and that will create rough seas and rip currents at our beaches, especially Friday.

Looking at the weekend, clouds will be on the increase on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and still on the breezy side. Sunday a disturbance moves over us which will increase rain chances once again. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chances continue Monday with a warming trend next week.

Next week looks warm and humid with some rain chances right now.

