FORECAST: More heat with fewer showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot day here in Florida. Temperatures will read in the lower 90s with heat indices near 105 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County and areas south through 6 PM today. Although not everyone is included in the advisory, we will all feel the heat.

Rain chances are a bit slimmer today. Isolated showers and storms possible after 3 PM. It will not be a washout.

The upcoming week will be similar to today. Temperatures near 90 almost everyday. Rain chances will be fairly isolated to scattered for the late afternoon and evenings.

Current models forecast for the middle of the week to be the most active on your radar.

Stay with WPTV First Alert Weather team to time out these storms in the days to come.