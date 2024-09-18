FORECAST: Minor coastal flooding possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area.

It runs through 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. We could be seeing minor coastal flooding during the high tide cycles.

Otherwise showers and storms continue as we head into the next several days.

Roughly a 50% chance of seeing those afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, producing some heavy rainfall and some Gusty winds too.

They will be slow moving, so some flooding is possible as well.

As we head into the weekend, some drier air does start to mix into South Florida.

Plus the winds will come in off of the Atlantic.

So, we could see a shower or two along the coast during the morning, and then any afternoon storm will be farther inland. Limited though, since drier air will be around.

Highs near 90.

