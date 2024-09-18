Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Minor coastal flooding possible

46456997-FLOOD ADVISORY.png
WPTV
46456997-FLOOD ADVISORY.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area.

It runs through 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. We could be seeing minor coastal flooding during the high tide cycles.

Otherwise showers and storms continue as we head into the next several days.

Roughly a 50% chance of seeing those afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, producing some heavy rainfall and some Gusty winds too.

They will be slow moving, so some flooding is possible as well.

As we head into the weekend, some drier air does start to mix into South Florida.

Plus the winds will come in off of the Atlantic.

So, we could see a shower or two along the coast during the morning, and then any afternoon storm will be farther inland. Limited though, since drier air will be around.

Highs near 90.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell continues but fades

James Wieland