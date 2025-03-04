FORECAST: Mild temperatures with few showers today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday the wind will pick up out of the east and that may blow in a shower from time to time with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs again in the upper 70s.

On Wednesday the wind will turn more south and stay on the breezy side. This will move some tropical air over us. Temps will bump up into the mid 80s and humidity will increase. There may be a few showers or a thunderstorm possible late in the day as the next cold front approaches.

Wednesday night/Thursday morning a cold front will move through bringing a few showers or storms. Lows in the 50s to low 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Tuesday, March. 4, 2025

Thursday will see clearing skies and cooler weather. Highs will drop into the mid 70s

Friday will start out chilly with lows in the 50s, highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

Warning back up over the weekend. Rain chances go up Sunday as another cold front approaches.

