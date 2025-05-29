FORECAST: Marginal risk for severe weather today in Indian River, St. Lucie counties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The day will start off with some sunshine across out viewing area before we get some showers in the afternoon.

Highs today will hover around 90 degrees, with temperatures dropping in the lower to mid-70s tonight. The heat index will feel near the triple digits.

Palm Beach County could see some spotty showers during lunchtime.

At around 7:30 p.m., we could get some stronger storms around Vero Beach.

There is a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather in Indian River County and the northern portion of St. Lucie County.

There is a moderate rip current risk at the beach.

On Friday, we'll see more storms along the coast in the afternoon.

The likelihood of rain will continue to increase into the weekend, with a 70% chance of storms on Saturday.

Weather will stay unsettled going into next week.