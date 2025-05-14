Watch Now
FORECAST: Low humidity, toasty temperatures and plenty of sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are entering a dry weather pattern due to high pressure building in, and this is expected to be the trend for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will be toasty today, with highs in the upper 80s. Areas around Belle Glade and Okeechobee could hit 90 degrees! Skies will be sunny.

Starting tomorrow, a larger part of our area will see that 90-degree heat, which will be the trend at least through the weekend.

By Friday, the humidity is expected to return, causing the feels-like temperatures to hit triple digits.

