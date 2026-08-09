FORECAST: Afternoon storms possible Sunday before hotter, drier week ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you've enjoyed the recent rounds of afternoon rain, get ready for a change. South Florida is beginning a gradual transition toward a hotter and slightly drier pattern.

Today won't be completely rain-free. A few showers may move onshore this morning, especially along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, before scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon. The greatest storm coverage will once again be inland and across Southwest Florida as the Atlantic sea breeze pushes west. Any storm that develops could still produce brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

For coastal communities, many neighborhoods will stay dry for much of the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the lower 90s. With humidity remaining high, it'll feel more like 101 to 108 degrees, so limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated.

If you're heading to the beach, the weather may look inviting, but the surf remains dangerous. Persistent onshore winds continue to create a high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches. Swim only near lifeguards and never enter the water alone.

WPTV

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Looking ahead, the overall trend through the upcoming week is for less afternoon rain and more heat. Most storms will remain focused inland, while coastal communities experience longer stretches of sunshine. The tradeoff for fewer storms will be hotter afternoons, with triple-digit heat index values becoming common through much of the week.

WPTV

The Atlantic remains active, but there are no immediate threats to Florida. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves: one in the central Atlantic with a low, 20% (yellow) chance of development over the next seven days, and another expected to move off the coast of Africa early this week with a 40% (orange) chance of development. Both systems will continue moving west across the open Atlantic, and we'll be tracking them closely.