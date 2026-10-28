FORECAST: King Tides and Stormy Weather start to Mellow Tonight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stormy weather is still in the forecast today across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, so keep the umbrella handy. Showers and thunderstorms could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and locally poor conditions, especially during the afternoon. Watch for ponding on roads and localized flooding where heavier downpours develop.

King tides remain a concern along the coast, particularly around high tide. Water levels will rise along vulnerable shorelines, bringing coastal flooding to low-lying areas, waterfront roads, and spots that typically experience tidal flooding. Avoid driving through flooded streets, even if the water looks shallow. Turn around don't drown!

At the beaches, dangerous rip currents and rough coastal conditions remain important concerns. Even when the surf looks manageable, strong currents can pull swimmers away from shore. Check beach conditions before heading out, swim near lifeguards, and stay out of the water if warnings are in effect. Boaters should also use caution with changing weather and coastal conditions.

Thursday and Friday will improve. We should see more breaks of sunshine, warmer afternoons, and fewer widespread storms, although a few showers or thunderstorms could still pop up. King tides and coastal flooding will remain concerns, so conditions along the immediate coast may take longer to improve.

The weekend is looking pretty nice overall! Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, warm temperatures in the mid-80s, and only a few scattered showers or storms. Saturday looks favorable for outdoor plans, though a brief downpour is still possible. Keep checking beach conditions, as rough surf and rip currents may linger even as the weather improves.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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