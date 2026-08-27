FORECAST: Stormy weather ahead, keep the umbrella on hand this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will start warm, humid and mostly cloudy. Rain showers may hit coastal areas this morning, but the real action kicks in during the afternoon and evening when scattered thunderstorms become widespread. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Keep an eye out for heavy downpours, lots of lightning, and gusty winds in the stronger storms.

Tonight, the storms will wind down, though a few may hang around into the evening. It'll stay uncomfortably warm and sticky overnight, with temperatures only dropping to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow brings more of the same tropical moisture, keeping rain chances high. Expect some sunshine mixed with building clouds and afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will hit around 90 to low 90s, but it'll feel closer to 100 degrees in some spots due to the humidity.

This weekend, the wet weather pattern continues. Both Saturday and Sunday will see frequent showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some areas might get hit with multiple rounds of rain, which could lead to localized street flooding in spots that see repeated heavy storms. While the rain and clouds might occasionally keep temperatures slightly cooler, it'll still feel very humid and summery.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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