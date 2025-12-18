FORECAST: Isolated showers throughout the day, humidity ramping up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will remain warm and slightly unsettled today as a weakening cold front approaches from the north. Increasing moisture ahead of the front will lead to isolated to scattered showers this afternoon and tonight, with a small chance of a brief thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s across most areas.

The front weakens further as it moves through the region on Friday, bringing little change other than a shift in wind direction from southwest to west-northwest. A few leftover showers are possible, mainly in the morning, before drier air slowly works in during the afternoon. Friday stays warm, with highs in the lower 80s and mid-80s possible inland.

WPTV

For the weekend, high pressure builds in and brings generally dry and seasonable weather. Winds turn east-northeasterly, and while most areas stay dry, a brief light shower is possible at times along the east coast. Highs will range from the lower 80s near the coast to the mid-80s inland.

Early next week, a weak front may approach the area, increasing breezy easterly to northeasterly winds. A few passing showers will be possible, especially along the east coast, with temperatures remaining near normal for late December.

Boaters should expect increasing winds today with choppy Atlantic seas before conditions improve Friday. Beachgoers should be aware of a high rip current risk along Atlantic beaches today, which will ease on Friday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast