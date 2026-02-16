FORECAST: Isolated showers this morning ahead of a warm, dry week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some showers pushed through the Jupiter area this morning as the system continues to move south through the afternoon. Palm Beach County will start to see rain over the next couple of hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for morning of Monday, Feb. 16, 2026

Temperatures are going to reach around 77 degrees on the Treasure Coast and 81 degrees in the Palm Beaches. Lows will dip into the high 50s along the Treasure Coast and in the low 60s at the Palm Beaches.

Isolated showers are possible tomorrow as well, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and just a little cooler. We won't be getting enough rain to help the current drought affecting South Florida.

Starting Wednesday, we are back into the southeasterly flow, bringing warm air to our area. Rain chances will drop to 0% through the weekend.

