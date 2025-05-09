FORECAST: Is rain expected for Mother's Day weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today's high will be 89 degrees, continuing with the hot and muggy trend.

Later tonight, Okeechobee and Indian River counties will see some showers storms.

The Mother's Day forecast has cleared up, no rain is in the forecast for Saturday and although Mother's Day will be cloudy, the Treasure Coast won't see any rain until the evening hours.

WPTV

The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are very likely to see rain on Monday and Tuesday due to another front that will go over our area.