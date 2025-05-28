Watch Now
FORECAST: Intense humidity continues, spotty storms expected in early afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another day of a summer-like weather pattern with intense humidity.

By around noon, we'll see some pop-up thunderstorms along the coast from Port St. Lucie down to the Palm Beaches that will start to press westward before fizzling out.

Inland areas around Okeechobee could get a round of storms during dinnertime hours.

Highs today will mainly be in the upper 80s near thanks to a sea breeze over our area, and will reach 90 degrees further inland. It will start to feel more like triple digits because of the humidity.

A front will be coming in that stalls out between Friday and Saturday, which could bring some strong thunderstorms.

