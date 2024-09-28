FORECAST: Hurricane has left and the heat is back

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Helene has shifted north and the heat returns swiftly!

A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County through 6 PM. High temperatures will actually read in the lower 90s with extreme humidity.

The humidity will factor in making it feel like the triple digits this afternoon.

Please include frequent breaks in any weekend outdoor activities.

Believe it or not, we are still dealing with impacts from Helene!

We will have a touch of a breeze this afternoon and the threat of isolated downpour and storms due to the trailing tail of Helene.

Thankfully drier air will move in Sunday, which will lower rain chances.

Sunday is your classic Florida setup. It will still be hot and humid in the lower 90s with isolated storm chances in the later afternoon.

The upcoming workweek is not too eventful. We resume our normal day to day with hot temperatures near 90 and isolated storm chances for the afternoons.

Rain chances will increase by the later end of the work week as a cold front approaches.