FORECAST: Humid, rainy week ahead, localized flooding possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TODAY: It will be humid with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread this afternoon. Some storms may bring torrential rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible in areas where storms repeatedly track over the same locations.

WPTV

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours, especially along the coast.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Rain chances stay high with a mix of sun, clouds, showers and thunderstorms each day. The heaviest rain is most likely from late morning through the afternoon. The Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches could see frequent downpours instead of the more isolated storm pattern typical of drier periods.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: Another very wet stretch is possible. Deep tropical moisture and steady onshore winds will continue to fuel storms capable of producing heavy rainfall.

WPTV

RAINY SEASON OUTLOOK: This pattern is beginning to look more like a sustained return to the rainy season rather than a brief uptick in storms. High humidity, tropical moisture and onshore winds will keep rain chances elevated through the week.

WPTV



**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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