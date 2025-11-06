FORECAST: How warm will it get this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching a comfortable low-80s. Expect a light breeze from the northeast kicking in as the morning progresses. As night falls, those clouds linger, keeping temperatures around 73 degrees with a gentle east wind.

Looking ahead to Friday, there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but mostly, it's cloudy skies with highs nudging up to 85 degrees. The evening stays warm and mild with lows around 71 degrees and still that 20% chance of rain overnight.

WPTV

Saturday is where the fun begins! The forecast predicts mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the. mid-80s. Humidity will also he higher, making it feel warmer. Wind will be light. Saturday night stays mild, settling in the low-70s under mostly clear conditions.

A cold front will be approaching on Sunday! Expect some clouds to increase, and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms popping up after lunchtime. Look for highs climbing to 87°F and humid, with calm winds shifting to the south.

WPTV

As we transition into Monday, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures only warming up to around 80°F. The cold front pushes south sometime Monday, then Monday night brings a chilly breeze and colder temps with lows in the 50s. Mark your calendars for Veterans Day on Tuesday, when we’ll have a mostly sunny day with cooler than average highs around 73°F and breezy, gusty winds. Nighttime will dip to the low 60s under cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.