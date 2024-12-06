FORECAST: How warm it'll feel this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warmer Friday with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon, but still pleasantly dry conditions and a light breeze.

Another cold front moves through later Friday, but it's very weak. This will cool things down slightly for Saturday with highs down to the mid 70s.

Overnight lows will get down to the upper 50s and 60s through the weekend.

At the same time, humidity and little to no rain chances with continue. Breezy winds will return starting Saturday out of the northeast.

This weekend will be warm and comfortable in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

An even warmer pattern for next week with temperatures in the low 80s as high pressure slides into the Atlantic Ocean. That will settle in a stronger easterly breeze.