FORECAST: How could Hurricane Erin impact our weather this week?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storms are developing off the coast of Martin County, which will track inland within the next couple of hours.

It will be mostly sunny today, with temperatures starting this morning in the upper 70s and low 80s. The heat will intensify, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in the afternoon and early evening.

The mugginess is here to stay tonight with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As Hurricane Erin passes our coast about 400 miles to the east, a few showers and storms are possible. We won't see any direct impact from Erin, however, a large swell will start to work down the coast from Sebastian to Fort Pierce and push into Martin County.

Once the hurricane pulls northward, swells will start to push into northern Palm Beach County.

Thursday and Friday may have a bit more showers and storms around. Highs in the low 90s. Large swells from Erin will push farther south and impact most of Palm Beach County. Expect breaking waves 6-8 feet in Juno Beach, tapering off to 2-4 feet in Boca Raton.

Some minor beach erosion is possible, and a sweeping long-shore current to the south is expected. Stay out of the water unless you are an experienced and well-traveled surfer.

Swells stay up over the weekend, so caution is advised in the ocean and along the coast.