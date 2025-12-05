FORECAST: Prepare for record-breaking heat this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday morning will bring some patchy fog, mainly across the interior and parts of the Treasure Coast, so take it slow on the roads if you’re out early. Once that dissipates, we’re back to the warm, quiet pattern. Highs in the low to mid-80s, sunshine, and a south breeze up to 15 mph.

WPTV

It will be ideal weather for the beach and boating, as there are no advisories, but beware that the rip currents are at a moderate level.

Saturday's weather is similar, with hotter temperatures. Mostly sunny and very low rain chance. Expect record highs in the upper 80s.

WPTV

We stay warm heading into Sunday, plus it gets humid. Winds turn southwesterly, helping to push temperatures into the mid-80s. There may be a few showers or isolated storms late in the day and evening on Sunday.

Monday is our next weather maker. A cold front drops into South Florida, and that brings scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Not an all-day washout, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. Highs in the upper 70s or near 80.

Most areas see less than an inch of rain, though a few brief downpours are possible.

A nice cool-down is expected behind the front. Highs fall into the upper 70s, and mornings get noticeably cooler: low 50s west of Lake Okeechobee, 60s elsewhere.

A stalled front to our south may toss a stray shower into South Florida, but overall it looks quiet and comfortable mid to late week as temps remain normal for this time of the year in the upper 70s for highs and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast