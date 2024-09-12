FORECAST: Hot, Steamy, and Stormy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect once again in Palm Beach County. The heat and humidity will make it feel like 105° or hotter this afternoon.

Plus, rain chances remain elevated over the next couple of days as lots of tropical moisture continues to sit on top of South Florida.

We will continue to see showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.

With the daytime heating, the sea breezes, and a front stalled across central Florida, rain chances will stay about 60% through Saturday.

Then as we have towards the tail end of the weekend, some drier air starts to move into South Florida.

As Francine races to the north, it's going to help to push dryer air towards us as we head into Sunday and early next week.

That's when rain chance to start to come down to seasonal levels. Daytime highs though will be warm with highs around 90°.

