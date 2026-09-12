FORECAST: Hot, humid weekend with afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans this weekend. South Florida will remain hot and humid Saturday and Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing as the sea breeze moves inland.

Saturday: Get outdoor plans done early

Saturday morning starts relatively quiet, although a few showers may develop near the Atlantic coast. As daytime heating increases and the sea breeze develops, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous during the afternoon.

The highest storm coverage will gradually shift inland, but storms remain possible across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. West Palm Beach has about a 70% chance of rain Saturday, while Fort Pierce and Vero Beach are around 60%.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, but high humidity will make it feel closer to 100 to 106 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Sunday: Another stormy afternoon

Sunday brings a similar pattern, although showers and thunderstorms may become more widely scattered across the peninsula rather than concentrating mainly over western South Florida.

Plenty of tropical moisture remains available, meaning storms will once again be capable of producing heavy downpours, localized flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds. West Palm Beach's rain chance increases to around 80% Sunday.

If you're planning to be outside this weekend, the morning and earlier part of the day generally offer the better opportunity before thunderstorms increase during the afternoon.

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Changes arrive next week

Monday remains hot with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but a change begins Tuesday.

Strong high pressure building across the eastern United States will increase the northeasterly flow across Florida. Winds become noticeably breezier Tuesday and strengthen further toward Wednesday.