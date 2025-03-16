Watch Now
FORECAST: Hot, humid and windy ahead of late storms

WPTV
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be very breezy, hot and humid ahead of tonight's showers and storms.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong south-southeasterly breeze sustained at 20 mph is expected with some stronger wind gusts near 30 mph.

The humidity will increase throughout today.

A few showers can't be ruled out, but it won't be too busy on radar until after midnight.

A cold front will trigger overnight showers and storms until 7 AM. Skies will quickly clear behind the front.

Look for sunshine by the late morning and a strong northerly breeze.

It will be much cooler with highs in the middle and upper 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day with highs in the middle 70s and a touch breezy from the north.

We start to calm down and resume seasonal conditions by Wednesday.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs nearing 80 degrees.

We will maintain the sunny and dry pattern through the end of the week with seasonal highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

