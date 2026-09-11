FORECAST: Hot, humid and unsettled weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast face a hot, humid and unsettled weekend ahead, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to around 90°F under a mix of sunshine and clouds. High humidity will make conditions feel even hotter, particularly during afternoon hours when scattered thunderstorms are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will follow a similar pattern: morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and afternoon storms that could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. These storms may create locally heavy rainfall with brief periods of reduced visibility and standing water on roadways, so keep outdoor plans flexible and prioritize earlier parts of the day for activities.

WPTV

For beachgoers, this weekend presents multiple safety concerns beyond typical thunderstorm risks. Dangerous rip currents and lightning threats make early morning the safest time for beach activities. Always swim near lifeguards, check current beach flag conditions, and have an exit strategy ready. At the first sound of thunder, immediately leave the water and seek shelter in a substantial enclosed building—never attempt to wait out lightning on the beach.

While weekend beach plans can still be enjoyable, success depends on timing and flexibility. Plan beach activities for early morning hours before afternoon storms develop, stay weather-aware throughout the day, and prioritize safety over convenience when conditions deteriorate.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.