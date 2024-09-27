Watch Now
FORECAST: Hot & Windy with a few storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for the South Florida.

As well as a Wind Advisory for the Treasure Coast.

Helene is working its way across the southeast and as the day goes on, it will transition into a non tropical area of lower pressure.

It'll still produce strong winds and heavy rainfall. Especially into the mountains of the Carolinas and the Tennessee River valley.

Closer to home we'll have about a 50% chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms. We will be in the moisture tail of Helene so we'll have ample moisture moving on through.

Otherwise it's hot with temperatures in the lower 90s. The winds will still be gusty, but not as strong as yesterday. We'll have winds roughly of 20 to 30 miles an hour out of the southwest.

As we head into the weekend rain chances will drop some on Saturday, even more so by Sunday as drier air mixes in.

But it does stay warm with highs in the low 90°.

The winds will also relax as we head into the weekend and early next week too.

