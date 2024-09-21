FORECAST: Hot and steamy Saturday with few storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon. It will be hot and steamy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Overall we will luck out with a fairly dry weekend, keeping isolated storm chances in the morning along the coast to some inland in the afternoons.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

High temperatures on Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the upper 80s and quite humid.

A cold front will finally sweep southward on Sunday, which will bring in drier and much more pleasant air come Monday!

The beginning of this work week will feature lower humidity, highs in the upper 80s and isolated storm chances. It will be so nice and quite the reward after the active pattern for the last 3-4 weeks.

Unfortunately storm chances look to increase by the end of the upcoming work week.