Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Hot and muggy, not much rain.

46434993-HEAT ADVISORY.png
WPTV
46434993-HEAT ADVISORY.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat advisory continues for Palm Beach County. Once again, the heat and the humidity will make it feel like 105° or higher this afternoon.

Otherwise rain chances will be dropping over the next couple of days.

Drier air will be working its way into South Florida. Plus, high pressure will be building in in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

This will limit rainfall as we head into the weekend. We'll have roughly a 20 to 30% chance of seeing a shower or storm.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Early fall-like north swell in the forecast

James Wieland