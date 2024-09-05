FORECAST: Hot and muggy, not much rain.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat advisory continues for Palm Beach County. Once again, the heat and the humidity will make it feel like 105° or higher this afternoon.

Otherwise rain chances will be dropping over the next couple of days.

Drier air will be working its way into South Florida. Plus, high pressure will be building in in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

This will limit rainfall as we head into the weekend. We'll have roughly a 20 to 30% chance of seeing a shower or storm.

