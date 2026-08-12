FORECAST: Higher chance for afternoon storms, Heat Advisory remains in effect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area from noon until 7 p.m.

Drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing and stay indoors when possible.

WPTV

A very hot and humid pattern continues, but afternoon storms are becoming more frequent. Expect plenty of sunshine during the morning, followed by a growing chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Temperatures will again climb into the lower to middle 90s, with several locations potentially reaching 94–95 degrees. Heat index values will likely push well above 106 degrees, keeping conditions close to record-level heat despite the increase in storms. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast areas today.

WPTV

Similar conditions continue tomorrow and Friday, with hot sunshine in the morning and scattered to numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Storm coverage should be higher than earlier in the week, providing localized brief relief from the heat, but it will remain oppressively humid between storms.

This weekend, the heat remains dominant, with highs generally in the lower to middle 90s. Afternoon storms will remain possible, although coverage may fluctuate from day to day.

WPTV

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