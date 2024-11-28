FORECAST: Here's what to expect Thanksgiving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get out early to beat the heat as it will be a warm Thanksgiving for all of Florida.

Thanksgiving morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Thurday's afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with a very light south wind.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees.

Tonight, there will be a few clouds with lows in the 60s.

The next cold front sweeps across the area on Friday night. Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of 82 degrees. A few late day showers are also possible.

Slightly cooler weather this weekend, with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday, morning lows will dip back down to the upper 50s inland and low 60s on the coast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the comfortable, cool 70s with low humidity and sunshine on both days.

We will have another rush of dry and cooler air with a secondary front sliding in on Sunday.

Sunday's cold front will make temperatures dip more into the 50s by Monday morning of next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday also marks the last official day of hurricane season.