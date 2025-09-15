FORECAST: Heavy storms expected in afternoon hours with isolated wind gusts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The morning is starting slightly cooler than what we've been used to, but those temperatures will quickly reach about 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

This afternoon, however, there's a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Be aware of the chance for isolated heavy wind gusts.

Our area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall with a risk for flooding.

Be careful on the beaches this week— there is a high risk of rip current developing today along the Palm Beach coast that is expected to spread further south along the east coast over the next few days.

Looking ahead, starting Wednesday, the storms will be picking up again. Expect several rounds of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s despite the increase in humidity.

