FORECAST: Heavy rainfall throughout the day, flash flooding possible

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 17, 2025
Weather Sept. 17, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deep tropical moisture is returning to the region, setting the stage for rounds of showers and storms. The heaviest rainfall is likely to develop during the afternoon and evening, but some activity could linger overnight.

Be cautious about the risk of flash flooding.

Locally heavy rain is possible anywhere, but the greatest risk will be Thursday into Friday, where repeated rounds of rain could lead to flooding concerns. For South Florida, widespread storms will also be capable of producing downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

7-day Sept. 17, 2025

Rain and storm chances stay elevated on Friday, especially along the East Coast. While some drier air may try to push in from the Atlantic this weekend, typical afternoon sea breeze storms remain likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Models suggest that moisture may linger into early next week, though a brief drying trend is possible if high pressure builds. Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s to low 90s.

